Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Short Interest Down 71.0% in December

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,689 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the December 15th total of 54,034 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,684,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,044 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.3%

RDIV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 23,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.