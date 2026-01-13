ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK) Short Interest Down 69.6% in December

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 712 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 2,339 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Price Performance

Shares of SZK traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 4,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 25.80% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

