American Noble Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 34,371 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 305% compared to the typical volume of 8,488 put options.

American Noble Gas Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 12,196,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. American Noble Gas has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Noble Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Noble Gas in the first quarter worth $3,662,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

