Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$107.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$85.50 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ventum Financial set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.58.

EIF traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$86.97. 76,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,948. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$45.00 and a 52 week high of C$89.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$81.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$959.74 million for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

