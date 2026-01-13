Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$7.75 at CIBC

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James Financial upgraded Cardinal Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CJ stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.83. 735,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,261. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$104.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.625118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Energy news, insider David Kelly sold 41,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$327,711.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,624 shares in the company, valued at C$969,955.84. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

