Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/9/2026 – EPAM Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 1/9/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $212.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – EPAM Systems is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2025 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – EPAM Systems had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – EPAM Systems had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – EPAM Systems had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/9/2025 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems
In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares in the company, valued at $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,132 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.
