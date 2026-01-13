Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/9/2026 – EPAM Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/9/2026 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $212.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – EPAM Systems is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2025 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – EPAM Systems had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – EPAM Systems had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – EPAM Systems had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares in the company, valued at $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,132 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get EPAM Systems Inc alerts:

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.