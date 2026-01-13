BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Sunday, February 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.08. 94,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,713. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16.

BrightSpring Health Services is a leading provider of home and community-based health and support services in the United States. The company specializes in delivering a continuum of care that spans behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disability support, home health care, and respite services. By integrating clinical and non-clinical offerings, BrightSpring seeks to improve patient outcomes, enhance quality of life, and support family caregivers.

Through its behavioral health division, BrightSpring offers individualized therapy, counseling, and crisis intervention for children, adolescents, and adults experiencing mental health challenges.

