Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 2nd

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,589. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities, as well as certain municipal securities issued outside the United States. By focusing on a diversified portfolio of investment-grade and select below-investment-grade municipal bonds, NMI aims to deliver tax-advantaged income to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities across a broad range of sectors, including transportation, utilities, health care and education.

