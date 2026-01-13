Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.95 and last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 59088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a market cap of C$589.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.44.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$260.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 300,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.02 per share, with a total value of C$4,519,397.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 312,892 shares in the company, valued at C$4,699,637.84. This trade represents a 2,507.43% increase in their position. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,654,000. The trade was a 0.59% increase in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 307,492 shares of company stock worth $4,615,512. Corporate insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

