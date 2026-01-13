GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 28.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shot up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.27 and last traded at GBX 8.14. 1,891,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 968,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35.

GCM Resources Trading Up 20.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.79. The firm has a market cap of £25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Get GCM Resources alerts:

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (0.70) EPS for the quarter.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh. GCM Resources Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.