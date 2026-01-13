DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 95,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 121,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

DeepMarkit Stock Down 11.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.09 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.