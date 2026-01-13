Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading 20% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 640,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 169,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About Aberdeen International

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.