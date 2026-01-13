Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) & Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Firstgroup pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays an annual dividend of $7.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Firstgroup alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Firstgroup and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstgroup 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 1 5 2 0 2.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a consensus price target of $210.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.65%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico is more favorable than Firstgroup.

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Firstgroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Firstgroup and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstgroup N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 25.27% 42.07% 12.39%

Risk and Volatility

Firstgroup has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Firstgroup and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstgroup $6.46 billion 0.21 $162.68 million N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $1.84 billion N/A $472.81 million $10.42 25.72

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Firstgroup.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats Firstgroup on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstgroup

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Firstgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.