Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 6068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kawasaki Heavy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

