Short Interest in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE) Drops By 76.0%

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,820 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 20,105 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DCRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,342. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 9,905.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. DCRE was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is issued by DoubleLine.

