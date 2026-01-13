WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 48,425 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the December 15th total of 9,458 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Dividend Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

