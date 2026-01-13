Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $122.84 and last traded at $122.1160, with a volume of 1250941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.66.

The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,092,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,477,206,000 after acquiring an additional 517,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 785,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,803,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,847,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

