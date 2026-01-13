Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

JLS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 3,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE: JLS) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks to generate current income with the potential for capital appreciation by allocating assets across a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities and mortgage servicing rights. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through repurchase agreements, preferred shares or other financing arrangements.

Since its inception in July 2006, Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has focused on navigating various interest-rate and credit-cycle environments through active duration management and credit analysis.

