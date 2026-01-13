OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2026

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of OFSSH stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,369. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32.

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Co 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: OFSSH) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by OFS Capital Co, a wholly owned financing subsidiary of OFS Capital Corporation. The notes bear a fixed interest rate of 4.95% per annum, with interest payable semi?annually, and mature in 2028. They are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by OFS Capital Corporation, a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

OFS Capital Corporation specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH)

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.