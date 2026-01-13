OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of OFSSH stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,369. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32.

Get OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 alerts:

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Co 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: OFSSH) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by OFS Capital Co, a wholly owned financing subsidiary of OFS Capital Corporation. The notes bear a fixed interest rate of 4.95% per annum, with interest payable semi?annually, and mature in 2028. They are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by OFS Capital Corporation, a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

OFS Capital Corporation specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.