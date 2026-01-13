Short Interest in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Grows By 268.9%

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 176,614 shares, a growth of 268.9% from the December 15th total of 47,873 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 440,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 440,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8,823.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,416 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 745.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 787,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 694,761 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,588,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1,814.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 488,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thayer Financial L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,735,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CGSD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,011. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

