Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY) Short Interest Down 74.8% in December

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 899 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 3,566 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 2,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF January (CPSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSY was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.

