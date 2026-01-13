Rodman & Renshaw Begins Coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG)

Equities researchers at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

AAPG stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. 633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPG. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 224.2% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl?2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

