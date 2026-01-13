Wells Fargo & Company Lowers LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Price Target to $15.50

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.12% from the stock’s previous close.

WLTH has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Stock Down 14.0%

Insider Activity

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

In other news, VP Kal Iyer sold 167,722 shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,348,108.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 127,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,196. This trade represents a 56.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Lin sold 30,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $423,206.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,906. The trade was a 24.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,101,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,427,510.

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF Company Profile

The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.

