INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

INV VK HI INC2 Price Performance

VLT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 7,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,681. INV VK HI INC2 has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

About INV VK HI INC2

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.

