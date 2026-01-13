Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 15,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania state income taxes. Launched in the early 1980s, the Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local government entities within Pennsylvania, targeting bonds that finance public infrastructure, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and utility projects.

Under its 80% asset policy, the Fund allocates the majority of its portfolio to bonds rated ‘BBB’ or higher, emphasizing general obligation and revenue-secured municipal debt.

