RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 2.3% increase from RiverNorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

RIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 50,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,770. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.

The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.

