XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of XFLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 81,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,774. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Lauren Kristen Law bought 20,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income by investing primarily in floating-rate senior secured debt and credit-related securities. The fund’s portfolio is constructed to offer exposure to corporate floating-rate loans, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments, with the goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted yields across changing interest-rate environments.
Advised by XAI Asset Management, LLC and sub-advised by Octagon Credit Investors, the trust combines the credit selection capabilities of both firms to identify opportunities in North American corporate credit markets.
