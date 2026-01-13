Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCL remained flat at $24.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $25.44.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial services, specializing in private-label credit and loyalty programs, installment loans and payment solutions. The company partners with banks and retail and service-based merchants—including automotive dealerships, furniture retailers and healthcare providers—to underwrite and administer credit products that cater to consumers with less-established credit histories.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Atlanticus leverages proprietary underwriting technology to originate, acquire and service installment loans through its direct-to-consumer online platform, and manages portfolio servicing for co-branded credit card programs across the United States.

