Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,843. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NXJ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA Global Asset Management. Established to serve investors seeking tax-advantaged income, the fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed-income team. It draws on Nuveen’s longstanding expertise in the municipal bond market to construct a portfolio aligned with its stated objectives.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.