Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,847,606 shares, a growth of 515.0% from the December 15th total of 300,443 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,342,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Cemtrex comprises 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.38% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,244. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Cemtrex, Inc is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures advanced electronics, automation systems and digital transformation solutions for a broad range of markets. Headquartered in New York, the company focuses on integrating hardware, software and connectivity to streamline industrial processes and enhance operational efficiency. Its core competencies include precision electronics assembly, automated manufacturing platforms and custom-engineered equipment for clients in transportation, energy and critical infrastructure sectors.

Through its Industrial Technologies segment, Cemtrex provides turn-key electronics manufacturing services, precision machining and robotic process automation.

