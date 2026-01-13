Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:VBF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,025. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 76,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 137,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 232,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to investment-grade fixed-income securities. Launched and overseen by Invesco’s fixed income team, the fund primarily invests in U.S. government and corporate debt, alongside sectors such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Its objective is to offer a balance of current income and preservation of capital through broad market participation and sector-specific opportunities.

The fund’s strategy emphasizes intermediate-duration bonds, allowing portfolio managers to adjust interest-rate and credit exposures in response to evolving market conditions.

