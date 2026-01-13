Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Grows By 321.4%

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,618 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the December 15th total of 384 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance
BKSE stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $119.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11.
BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.4435 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
About BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
