Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Grows By 321.4%

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,618 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the December 15th total of 384 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

BKSE stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $119.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Get BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.4435 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 148.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.