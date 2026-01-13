MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,582 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the December 15th total of 298,260 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 176,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN stock opened at $285.43 on Tuesday. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.88.

Get MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.