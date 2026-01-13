Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE) Short Interest Up 299.3% in December

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 579 shares, an increase of 299.3% from the December 15th total of 145 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

AVIE stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $67.41.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

