WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,767 shares, a growth of 366.8% from the December 15th total of 2,735 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA CEW opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.
About WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.