WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,767 shares, a growth of 366.8% from the December 15th total of 2,735 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA CEW opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

About WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in short-term securities and instruments designed to provide exposure to the currencies and money market rates of selected emerging market countries.

