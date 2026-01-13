Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Drops By 71.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,640 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 19,505 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 33,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 3.1%

RILYG stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

The B. Riley Financial, Inc 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 are unsecured senior notes issued by B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, and are scheduled to mature on September 15, 2026. As senior obligations, they rank equally with all of the company’s existing and future senior unsecured debt and are guaranteed by certain of its domestic subsidiaries.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad range of advisory and financing services to corporate and individual clients.

