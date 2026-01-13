Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Buys 31,389 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $36,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 527.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VSS opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day moving average is $140.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $148.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.