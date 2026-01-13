TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

