TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 11,293 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $140,816,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,713,000 after acquiring an additional 509,456 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.90.

HON opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

