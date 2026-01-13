PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Has $9.38 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.44.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,358 shares of company stock worth $39,229,623. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

