Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 2.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 140.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $360.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.81. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $367.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Read Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.