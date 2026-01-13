S Bank Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

S Bank Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.0% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.81.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fundsmith Equity Fund reestablished a stake in Intuit, a vote of confidence from a well-known active manager that can support demand for the shares. Here’s Why Fundsmith Equity Fund Reestablished Its Stake in Intuit (INTU)

Fundsmith Equity Fund reestablished a stake in Intuit, a vote of confidence from a well-known active manager that can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Intuit’s QuickBooks struck a partnership with BDO Canada to offer integrated services to SMBs — a practical revenue growth and distribution win for QuickBooks in an important market. BDO Canada and Intuit QuickBooks Partner

Intuit’s QuickBooks struck a partnership with BDO Canada to offer integrated services to SMBs — a practical revenue growth and distribution win for QuickBooks in an important market. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $720 price target (implies ~13% upside from the ~$635 level) — helpful for headline demand but not a buy endorsement. Goldman Sachs Coverage

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $720 price target (implies ~13% upside from the ~$635 level) — helpful for headline demand but not a buy endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/strategy pieces (on product funnel, AI culture and QuickBooks guidance/tips) highlight ongoing execution and positioning into AI and SMB tools but are more supportive of longer-term story than immediate price moves. Representative reads: The Drum and Moneycontrol. Intuit’s Thomas Ranese says the funnel isn’t dead

Corporate/strategy pieces (on product funnel, AI culture and QuickBooks guidance/tips) highlight ongoing execution and positioning into AI and SMB tools but are more supportive of longer-term story than immediate price moves. Representative reads: The Drum and Moneycontrol. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears to show no meaningful short position (the published numbers are effectively zero/NA), so short covering is unlikely to be a near-term driver based on the available figures.

Reported short-interest data appears to show no meaningful short position (the published numbers are effectively zero/NA), so short covering is unlikely to be a near-term driver based on the available figures. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes INTU shares “sank” while broader indexes rose, signaling stock-specific selling/rotation that’s weighing on the price today. Intuit (INTU) stock sinks as market gains

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $635.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $655.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.46. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.Intuit’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

