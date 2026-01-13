Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 296.9% in December

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,173 shares, an increase of 296.9% from the December 15th total of 5,083 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Energias de Portugal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energias de Portugal

Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

About Energias de Portugal

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

(Get Free Report)

Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.