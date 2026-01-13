Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 620 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the December 15th total of 5,760 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,405 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,405 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

Shares of Cellcom Israel stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Cellcom Israel has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $311.45 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country’s most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company’s core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

