PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 166.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $635.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.46. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Fundsmith Equity Fund reestablished a stake in Intuit, a vote of confidence from a well-known active manager that can support demand for the shares. Here’s Why Fundsmith Equity Fund Reestablished Its Stake in Intuit (INTU)

Fundsmith Equity Fund reestablished a stake in Intuit, a vote of confidence from a well-known active manager that can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Intuit’s QuickBooks struck a partnership with BDO Canada to offer integrated services to SMBs — a practical revenue growth and distribution win for QuickBooks in an important market. BDO Canada and Intuit QuickBooks Partner

Intuit’s QuickBooks struck a partnership with BDO Canada to offer integrated services to SMBs — a practical revenue growth and distribution win for QuickBooks in an important market. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $720 price target (implies ~13% upside from the ~$635 level) — helpful for headline demand but not a buy endorsement. Goldman Sachs Coverage

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $720 price target (implies ~13% upside from the ~$635 level) — helpful for headline demand but not a buy endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/strategy pieces (on product funnel, AI culture and QuickBooks guidance/tips) highlight ongoing execution and positioning into AI and SMB tools but are more supportive of longer-term story than immediate price moves. Representative reads: The Drum and Moneycontrol. Intuit’s Thomas Ranese says the funnel isn’t dead

Corporate/strategy pieces (on product funnel, AI culture and QuickBooks guidance/tips) highlight ongoing execution and positioning into AI and SMB tools but are more supportive of longer-term story than immediate price moves. Representative reads: The Drum and Moneycontrol. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears to show no meaningful short position (the published numbers are effectively zero/NA), so short covering is unlikely to be a near-term driver based on the available figures.

Reported short-interest data appears to show no meaningful short position (the published numbers are effectively zero/NA), so short covering is unlikely to be a near-term driver based on the available figures. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes INTU shares “sank” while broader indexes rose, signaling stock-specific selling/rotation that’s weighing on the price today. Intuit (INTU) stock sinks as market gains

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $802.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.81.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

