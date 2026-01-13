CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in December

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CoinShares International Stock Performance

CNSRF opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. CoinShares International has a 12 month low of C$6.47 and a 12 month high of C$17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.42.

About CoinShares International

CoinShares International PLC is a Jersey-based digital asset management firm that specializes in the development and distribution of exchange-traded products (ETPs) and investment solutions for cryptocurrencies. The company designs and issues physically backed ETPs that track the price of major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, making these products accessible on regulated exchanges across Europe and beyond.

The firm’s ETP lineup includes single-asset products as well as diversified baskets that offer exposure to multiple digital currencies, appealing to both institutional and retail investors seeking regulated vehicles for digital-asset allocation.

