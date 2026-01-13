Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,487 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the December 15th total of 364 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Jena, Germany. Founded in 2002 as a spin-off from the Carl Zeiss Group, the business leverages the parent company’s expertise in optics and precision engineering. Over the years, Carl Zeiss Meditec has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions, becoming a recognized provider of innovative surgical and diagnostic solutions for eye care and microsurgery.

The company’s core offerings span two primary divisions: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery.

