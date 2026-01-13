Quent Capital LLC Buys 5,831 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VBK stock opened at $321.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $322.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.24 and a 200 day moving average of $296.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

