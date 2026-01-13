SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Holdings Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $79,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

