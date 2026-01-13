Quent Capital LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 66.2% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 461,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 13.8%

BATS:DFIS opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

